‘Black Comedy’ play running at the Black Box until Nov. 11

Five student actors on stage during the "Black Comedy" play rehearsal
The SLCC Theatre Department’s fall 2023 production of Peter Shaffer’s “Black Comedy” will run through Nov. 11. (Scott Fineshriber)

On Nov. 2, the Black Box Theatre at South City Campus began a production of Peter Shaffer’s “Black Comedy,” a one-act play first performed in 1965.

“Black Comedy” follows a struggling sculptor and his fiancé in their apartment as they run into various absurd situations while the lights are out due to a power outage. SLCC students who attended the Nov. 3 showing provided their reviews of the production.

Izzy Baker, graphic design major: “I had no idea [about the play] going into it. It was so funny, so brilliant. I really loved it; it was so fantastic. The actors [were] phenomenal. Their facial features, how they – even when no one was looking at them directly – kept acting-making the drinks.”

Jasper Henderson, theatre arts major: “It was amazing. [The lightning] was a twist”

Alayna Dutton, film major: “I adored the fact that [the production] had sign language interpreters. The actors did an amazing job. Production-wise, it was very creative. With the size of the stage, they [did] an amazing job putting it together”.

Giovanni Sandoval, illustration major: “I thought it was really funny and creative. One of the best shows I’ve seen. The lighting confused me a bit at first, but it was genius. Everyone did a wonderful job.”

Giancarlo Velasquez, visual arts major: “I loved the way they incorporated all the set pieces and moved around them. I loved the costume designs. The acting was top-notch.”

The play runs for a total of 80 minutes. The Black Box Theatre will show “Black Comedy” three more times on Nov. 9, 10 and 11 at 7 p.m. each night. Tickets cost $10 for adults and $5 for students and staff with school ID.

Middle school and high school students, along with teachers at those grade levels, can attend for free with school ID.

