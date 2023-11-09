‘Black Comedy’ play running at the Black Box until Nov. 11

On Nov. 2, the Black Box Theatre at South City Campus began a production of Peter Shaffer’s “Black Comedy,” a one-act play first performed in 1965.

“Black Comedy” follows a struggling sculptor and his fiancé in their apartment as they run into various absurd situations while the lights are out due to a power outage. SLCC students who attended the Nov. 3 showing provided their reviews of the production.

Izzy Baker, graphic design major: “I had no idea [about the play] going into it. It was so funny, so brilliant. I really loved it; it was so fantastic. The actors [were] phenomenal. Their facial features, how they – even when no one was looking at them directly – kept acting-making the drinks.”

Jasper Henderson, theatre arts major: “It was amazing. [The lightning] was a twist”

Alayna Dutton, film major: “I adored the fact that [the production] had sign language interpreters. The actors did an amazing job. Production-wise, it was very creative. With the size of the stage, they [did] an amazing job putting it together”.

Giovanni Sandoval, illustration major: “I thought it was really funny and creative. One of the best shows I’ve seen. The lighting confused me a bit at first, but it was genius. Everyone did a wonderful job.”

Giancarlo Velasquez, visual arts major: “I loved the way they incorporated all the set pieces and moved around them. I loved the costume designs. The acting was top-notch.”

The play runs for a total of 80 minutes. The Black Box Theatre will show “Black Comedy” three more times on Nov. 9, 10 and 11 at 7 p.m. each night. Tickets cost $10 for adults and $5 for students and staff with school ID.

Middle school and high school students, along with teachers at those grade levels, can attend for free with school ID.