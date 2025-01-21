Guest column: To keep students in college, focus on their mental health

More than one-third of college students report symptoms of moderate to severe anxiety or depression.

Students struggling with their mental health miss out on many of the social and academic experiences college offers. In some cases, students abandon college altogether.

Over 20% of students drop out after their freshman year. Six in 10 complete a degree within six years. Students cite mental health issues and stress as the top reasons they consider leaving school.

Leaving college has many downsides for students, from diminished job opportunities to the prospect of debt with no degree. It’s also a problem for colleges, which need consistent enrollment to stay afloat.

Focusing on student well-being can help institutions keep students in school.

I’ve worked with college students for more than a decade. I’ve seen firsthand that creating a sense of belonging on campus can directly impact a student’s sense of self and improve their mental health. More than half of undergraduates report feeling lonely. Roughly 30% have shown suicidal thoughts or behavior.

These metrics are warning signs to institutions that something needs to change.

In too many cases, universities haven’t responded adequately to students’ mental health needs. A student might be able to secure an introductory appointment with a counselor — and then not get another for three months.

Some schools put students on involuntary leave if they report a mental health issue. The decision isn’t easy for schools to make, even when done on the advice of medical professionals. But since it can be hard to return after such an absence, these policies make students less likely to seek help — especially if they’re feeling pressure to continue their education.

A first step for making students feel more welcome is to expand and restructure mental health services. At one campus of the University of South Florida, students who need help get “wrap-around care,” which includes therapy, as well as consultations with behavioral, psychiatric, and nutritional specialists.

Schools can also foster a sense of belonging by encouraging mentorships and trust-based student-faculty relationships. Studies have found that students who believed an educator or staff member cared about their well-being had fewer depressive symptoms.

Professors need more purposeful training on how to extend mentorship to students. Faculty and staff are not trained mental health professionals. Often, people of color, women, and members of the LGBTQ+ community are disproportionately sought out by students for emotional support.

Finally, administrators should consider building more places on campus based on the principles of trauma-informed design, which can lower stress. This would help students who have had all kinds of distressing experiences — whether a sports injury, a family member’s illness, or a tough transition to a new culture.

Trauma-informed design includes features like sound-absorbing panels, natural light, and open lines of sight. One example of this approach in action is Princeton University’s new health center, which was designed with student input to include open air, private waiting rooms, and lots of plants.

To college administrators, attracting and keeping undergraduates may seem like a question of outspending the competition or building flashier facilities. But campuses that really want to retain students should focus on mental health and belonging. Students need to know that they don’t have to quit school if they’re struggling.

Katie Clark is the higher education market manager at KI, a global furniture manufacturer in Green Bay, Wis. Previously, she spent eight years at Swarthmore College as the assistant dean of Integrated Learning and Leadership and founding director of the Center for Innovation and Leadership. This piece originally ran in the Boston Herald.