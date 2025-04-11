How students use caffeine to power through the semester’s final stretch

As the spring semester comes to an end, many students turn to caffeine to stay focused and power through, finding it to be a helpful boost to stay on top of their work.

For many Salt Lake Community College students, caffeine has become an essential part of their academic routine, offering a quick energy boost during late-night study sessions and long days of classes.

Whether it’s coffee, energy drinks, or tea, students say caffeine helps them stay alert and focused, making it easier to juggle the final stretch of the semester. In fact, the average cup of brewed coffee contains about 95 milligrams of caffeine, which is often just enough to help students stay awake during long hours of studying.

But while caffeine may work for some, others are exploring new strategies to finish the year strong.

Chelsea Bench, a nursing student, balances a full-time job while working toward becoming a certified nursing assistant. Bench clarified that while they are not studying at SLCC, they are using the college as a resource to take their CNA exam.

Bench shared how they balance work and studying, relying on energy drinks to power through their busy schedule.

“The days I work a double, I drink it in the morning because I wake up and literally drive to my work,” Bench said. “It does help me stay awake for sure, so I’m not so tired and trying my best not to fall asleep.”

Energy drinks typically have around 80 milligrams of caffeine per 8 ounces, giving students like Bench a quick pick-me-up when they need it most.

Bench mentioned being advised to try other strategies for boosting energy, like eating a nutritious meal. Although she found that it led to a lack of energy and a greater need for sleep.

Andrew Bizarro, a nursing student at the University of Utah, followed a similar schedule to Bench. While juggling a full-time job while being a full-time student, he noted his reliance on caffeine and observed a “caffeine culture” that has emerged from students’ growing need for it.

“Without caffeine, I feel like I wouldn’t be able to meet the demands expected of me,” Bizarro said. “There are energy drinks in all the vending machines, and I feel like it’s a staple of the school life here.”

Bizarro went on to discuss the positive effects of caffeine, such as increased energy, while also addressing the downsides, including anxiety, lack of sleep, and jitters, describing the effects as “impairing.”

It’s important to note that while caffeine can help increase alertness, its half-life is about 3 to 5 hours, meaning it can affect sleep patterns if consumed too late in the day. Caffeine’s stimulating effects can also cause feelings of anxiety, especially when consumed in excess.

Hamda Ibrahim, a cybersecurity major at SLCC, shared her own experience with the effects of caffeine and how it can make her Tourette syndrome harder to control.

“Caffeine can make my Tourette’s worse,” Ibrahim said. “I feel jittery and anxious at times, and my medication has less of an effect to reduce my tics.”

Ibrahim noted that she uses caffeine as a last resort to power through late nights and described how her caffeine intake increases during midterms. She also mentioned how her medication helped her stay focused and energized when she’s not able to drink caffeine.

As students push through the semester, caffeine has become a go-to for staying awake and focused. While it helps many get through late nights and tough assignments, students like Bizarro and Ibrahim also recognize its downsides.

From energy boosts to side effects like anxiety and sleep issues, caffeine is a double-edged sword. Even so, for many, it’s a necessary part of getting through school, though some are also looking for other ways to stay energized and finish the semester strong.