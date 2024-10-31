Fall’s favorite drink: the pumpkin spice latte

Since Starbucks debuted its pumpkin spice latte in 2004, the fragrance of coffee and pumpkin laced with cinnamon and cloves wafting from local coffee shops has marked the beginning of the fall season.

Now, pumpkin spice everything is a billion-dollar business. The flavor ubiquitous with the seasonal latte is now available in cookies, cakes, breads, ice cream, caramels, teas, bourbon, candles, bath salts, body sprays, and many other products during the pumpkin craze.

Keeping in the spirit of the famous drink, The Globe has compiled a list of coffee shops near SLCC campuses for Bruins who are fans of pumpkin spice latte to get their fall fix.

South Campus

Alchemy, 390 East 1700 South, SLC

Alchemy’s year-round witchy vibe is especially appropriate at Halloween.

“Pumpkin spice is very big here this time of year,” said Alchemy barista Eloy. Eloy recommended the spiced cider for those looking for a drink different from coffee.

Bjorn’s Brew, 2165 South State St., South Salt Lake

Bjorn’s Brew’s October specials include their Witch’s Brew, which is a shot in the dark with pumpkin and cream; Green Goblin, made from their signature Lola latte with pistachio; and finally, their Hocus Pocus, a hot chocolate with a double shot and cinnamon sprinkles.

Redwood Campus

Hidden Peaks, 4879 S Redwood Rd, Salt Lake City

Hidden Peaks is a local, family-owned business. Their fall offerings include Pumpkin Chai Tea Latte and pumpkin chocolate chip cookies.

Jordan/Herriman Campuses

Beans and Brews, 5089 W 12600 S, Herriman or 675 W 10600 S, South Jordan

Utah-based coffee brewing company Beans and Brews has various locations around the valley. Their fall lineup includes a Pumpkin Pie Fritalia. This caramel pumpkin spice creation is served hot or frappe. Beans n’ Brews also serves pumpkin spice donut holes with maple glaze for those craving a fall snack.

Ground to Earth, 11248 S Kestrel Rise Rd #102, South Jordan

If you are in the south end of the valley, Ground to Earth offers a full lineup of coffees and an expansive fall menu of coffee and non-coffee drinks.

Their menu offers signature soft drinks such as lemonades, including their Namaste and Unita Sunrise; Italian soda creations such as their Hidden Gem and Bullfrog; and Redbull infusions, including an Aurora Borealis and Green Peace infusion.

Coffee shops have plenty of non-coffee choices and a pumpkin spice steamer might satisfy your craving for fall’s famous spice blend – sans coffee.

The craving for a coffee shop pumpkin spice latte can be altered for a healthier choice. Aside from saving it for a special occasion, Nebraska Medicine suggests adding cinnamon in place of sugar, purchasing smaller sizes, and opting for sugar-free options.