‘To be, or not to be’: SLCC students take on ‘Macbeth’

SLCC students explored themes of grief and greed in their production of “The Tragedy of Macbeth” earlier this month at the South City Campus Black Box Theatre. In the intimate setting, audiences could see the “murders” up close and personal.

The story of Macbeth

Written by William Shakespeare in 1606, “The Tragedy of Macbeth” tells the story of a Scottish general gone mad after his life as king is prophesied by three witches.

To make this prophecy come true, Lady Macbeth, his wife, encourages him to murder the current king and take the throne. This choice leads to his eventual downfall and death.

Theatre major Ziola Hale, one of two actors who portrayed Macbeth, said the show is very emotionally demanding.

“It’s a story about a man that gets put between making a life-changing decision or being comfortable in what he already has,” Hale said. “The most challenging thing is how much of an emotional rollercoaster Macbeth is as a character and as a person.”

Following the murder of the king, Macbeth also kills anyone he thinks may be a threat to his leadership. This includes royal officers, friends of the previous king and even his own best friend.

Eventually, Lady Macbeth kills herself because of the guilt she feels following their crimes. Macbeth then projects his rage on others in his community.

“It all just turns into anger and hatred that he takes out on everybody else,” Hale stated.

During his reign of terror, Macbeth is eventually murdered by the previous king’s friend, Lord Macduff. Macduff then takes the throne following Macbeth’s death.

Despite the dark subject matter, Hale said this production teaches others about life and humanity.

“Theatre can make you feel so many different emotions in a two-hour time slot,” Hale said. “It can create warmth and sadness in multiple different ways.”

Theatre at SLCC and the Black Box

Students have the option to major in theatre acting or technical tracks. But any student can participate in the department’s productions.

19-year-old April Bailey, currently undeclared in her major, has been involved in theatre during both of her semesters at SLCC. She was cast as one of two Lady Macbeths in this production and is grateful for the opportunities she has received.

“At SLCC, everyone is just so open and welcome,” Bailey said. “It feels like such a safe and friendly community.”

Bailey believes that all students, regardless of their major, should do theater at SLCC.

“I think everyone should do theater here,” Bailey said. “It helps you public speak and feel more confident in yourself.”

Getting involved

Considering SLCC is a community college, the Black Box Theatre functions as a community theatre. The theatre’s webpage states that “whether onstage or in the audience, productions are open to all SLCC students and community members.” Anyone is welcome to audition and participate in productions.

In addition to the three full productions produced every year, the Black Box also hosts a 24-hour theatre festival and student showcases.

For more information on theatre at SLCC and how to get involved, visit SLCC’s performing arts page or email professors Zac Curtis or David Knoell.