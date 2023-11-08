Transferring is just a matter of asking, SLCC and U. staff say

As the semester nears its end, students who are preparing to finish their time Salt Lake Community College and pursue a four-year degree have access to resources that can help facilitate the transfer process.

Approximately 73% of SLCC students transfer to other colleges, and more than 60% of them finish at the University of Utah. “SLCC is our closest partner … and classes generally transfer really well from SLCC to the U.,” said Dr. Paul Fisk, program manager for Transfer Student Services at the U.

SLCC has its own transfer department to help students with the process. Rand Abbas, who began her journey at SLCC in 2018 as a tutor, now works for the college’s Transfer Evaluation office and said many students often overlook transfer resources.

“Most students will transfer without even looking into anything, like they have no idea what the school policy is,” Abbas said. “Make sure you research the program … research everything.”

The U.’s official website has detailed information about how to transfer, with instructions on what to do before transferring, after admissions, and after classes begin. Officials say students should only take these steps after they’ve conducted research and spoken with their career counselor about planning.

Another resource offered at the U. is a wide selection of transfer advisors. “We are a hub to help you get connected as a transfer student,” Fisk said. “I am trying to put as much information on the [transfer] website to help support students [with] the information they need.”

Fisk mentioned the university also encourages transfer students to become involved in the broader U. community. “I think getting involved is very important,” he said. “I try to ask transfer students how we can support them to make the most out of their time at the U.”

While the transfer process may seem complicated, Fisk said it’s only a matter of talking with the right person. One can find success stories about outstanding students by visiting the U.’s transfer department’s Instagram page.

“Transfer students do really well overall at the U. and we try to celebrate that on our social media and in our office,” Fisk said. “We are here to support you [in doing] what you want to accomplish.”