Sen. Mitt Romney will not seek reelection in 2024

On Wednesday, in a video posted to X, formerly Twitter, Sen. Mitt Romney announced that he will not seek a second term in next year’s election, ending speculation about his future in the U.S. Senate.

“At the end of another term, I’d be in my mid-80s. Frankly, it’s time for a new generation of leaders,” the junior senator said in the video, adding that he’s committed to completing his current term, set to end in January 2025.

Romney, who served as governor of Massachusetts from 2003 to 2007, rose to public prominence as the Republican nominee during the 2012 presidential election. He was later elected as a senator in November 2018.

Romney stood out from his Republican colleagues in Washington as an avid critic of former President Donald Trump. He was the only Republican Congressman to vote to convict Trump in both impeachment trials—votes that almost led the Utah Republican Party to censure Romney two years ago.

Romney has also been and continues to be a strong critic of the current presidential administration, though he worked with certain Democrats on issues like infrastructure.

In his video announcement, Romney suggested that the likes of President Joe Biden and Donald Trump — the latter of whom is still the front-runner for the 2024 Republican nomination despite being booked on criminal charges of tampering with the federal 2020 election — should step aside in favor of younger candidates.

“The next generation of leaders must take America to the next stage of global leadership,” Romney declared.

A number of candidates have announced that they intend to seek Romney’s seat, with others still expected to do so.

Potential candidates include Riverton Mayor Trent Staggs, a strong supporter of Trump, and Utah House Speaker Brad Wilson, who has not declared his candidacy formally but has raised over $2 million through an exploratory committee.