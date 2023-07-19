It’s all fun and games with SLCC esports

As the national popularity of esports continues to grow, a path to success now exists for gamers at Salt Lake Community College.

SLCC’s esports team completed their first official season this past spring, with over 30 participants competing in eight different games. The team currently operates out of the Technology Building on the Taylorsville Redwood Campus, using computers originally designed for architecture degree programs.

SLCC Esports Director Jeff Sosa sees bright potential for the competitive gaming field, both at SLCC and in the state of Utah. Sosa previously helped establish esports programs at the high school level, namely as esports director for Westlake High School.

“We can have someone go from middle school to high school to the college level, and then even to the pro level,” said Sosa, who was hired by SLCC last October. “All the connections are there.”

Sosa pointed to the National Junior College Athletic Association Esports (NJCAAE) as a worthwhile avenue for the college’s team. Created in 2019, the league provides two-year college esports teams with access to competition and participation in official, national championships. 230 member institutions are currently involved with the NJCAAE, including SLCC.

“One of the good things about the NJCAAE is that they offer multiple tiers of competition. There’s a varsity level, an intermediate level and then casual,” Sosa explained. “I say casual, but it can still be pretty tough. We can [also] register as many teams as we want. So really, we have unlimited growth potential.”

More than just gaming

Like other programs within the college’s Athletic Department, students who compete in esports must attend classes full-time, maintain a 2.0 grade point average and attend a registration meeting.

Christopher Bromley, a business major and member of the “Halo Infinite” team, has welcomed the challenge – and then some.

“This program has pushed me further than before,” Bromley said. “[It] incentivized me to take on a full-time class schedule and to have a set schedule for homework and other priorities in life.”

SLCC’s esports program has managed to adapt in order to accommodate its operational needs thus far, but for the program to grow and succeed, Bromley said there needs to be a place for players to call home base.

“It’s been a little tough having to share a computer lab with professors who need that same classroom to teach in,” he commented. “So, having our own esports lab would really help in a lot of ways for our players and students at SLCC.”

Since the fall of 2020, the college’s esports program has garnered several notable accomplishments. Just this past spring, SLCC student Lehi Quiroz placed second nationally in a “Super Smash Bros. Ultimate” competition, and the college’s “Overwatch” team placed third nationally.

The program has inspired members of SLCC esports, Bromley included, to continue with what they have learned and help inspire others.

“I want to create gaming communities that help create memories and life-changing experiences,” Bromley said. “The degree I earn from SLCC and the experiences I gain through this esports program will help me accomplish [my] goals.”

An informational meeting for SLCC esports is set to take place July 26 from 7–9 p.m. in room 155 of the Lifetime Activities Center at Taylorsville Redwood Campus. Sosa said anyone interested and itching for a challenge is welcome to stop by.

“If you feel like you’re the best in the world, let’s test it,” Sosa said. “I really want the program to be one where anyone who just loves gaming can come and participate, even if you’re an alternate.”