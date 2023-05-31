Students and staff can take a break this summer with free movie tickets

As the summer movie season picks up, students and staff at Salt Lake Community College have the opportunity to watch select picks at no cost.

The promotion, called “SLCC Summer Movie Nights,” is made possible by the college’s Thayne Center. Students and staff can register for up to three free tickets to four movies coming to theaters in the next two months – with free popcorn and drinks to boot.

The movies included in the promotion are “The Little Mermaid,” “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse,” “Elemental” and “Barbie.” All movies will be screened at 6 p.m. The Thayne Center encourages students to incorporate a break into their summer studies.

Disney’s live-action adaptation of “The Little Mermaid” arrived in theaters on May 26. Students can register to watch Ariel’s tale on Tuesday, June 6, at the Valley Fair Megaplex in West Valley.

The “Spider-Man” showing will take place June 27 at The District Megaplex in South Jordan. Pixar’s latest animated film, “Elemental,” will be shown July 11 at the Valley Fair Megaplex, and Director Greta Gerwig’s “Barbie” at the Gateway Megaplex in Salt Lake City on July 25.

Most students and staff have RSVP’d for “Barbie,” but tickets for all four movies remain available. Click here to register.