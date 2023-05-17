Voices Amplified: Spring 2023 finale

On April 27, rising journalists produced the last spring 2023 show of Voices Amplified, a RadioACTive takeover done in collaboration between Salt Lake Community College, Amplify Utah and KRCL 90.9 FM.

Listen as each member of the Voices Amplified team recaps their favorite moments and stories from this past spring.

Teresa Chaikowsky talks Alternative Spring Break trips at SLCC

Mavaney Burnham and Kyle Forbush on gun legislation, reform and advocacy

Anna Gardner on ChatGPT and AI on college campuses

Haily Askerlund discusses sustainability in fashion

Rory Weber talks about art’s effect on mental health

McCaulee Blackburn on the crisis at Great Salt Lake

Braden Timmerman on Utah’s drag scene

Nicole Spearman dives into pop culture moments

John Kohles talks street racing on Utah roads

Sean Stetson on the NBA All-Star takeover of Salt Lake City

Views, thoughts or opinions shared by guests are their own and do not necessarily reflect those of the board, staff or members of Listeners’ Community Radio of Utah, KRCL 90.9 FM. The final show’s team, in addition to those listed above, also included:

Academic advisor: Marcie Young Cancio, assistant professor of journalism and digital media at Salt Lake Community College; executive director of Amplify Utah

KRCL production assistant: Valene MC

RadioACTive executive producer: Lara Jones

Diversity, stories that matter, the things you care about — amplified.