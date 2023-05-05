Dance students showcase their final work for ‘Body Language’ concert

Salt Lake Community College’s Dance Company held its spring 2023 concert, titled “Body Language,” this April 21 and 22 for audiences at the South City Campus.

The concert consisted of 22 performances from 11 SLCC students, the West Jordan High School Dance Company, JJ Dance Company and community members. Whitney Harris Gutierrez, director of the SLCC Dance Company, led the students in technique and composition, but the choreography and music for the numbers, she said, was all done by the students.

Mr. Gilbert, father of performing student Jaycee Gilbert, who has been dancing since she was three years old, called the concert and performances “fantastic.”

“I think they did a great job,” he said, “[The concert] gives these girls a great opportunity to dance and continue to dance. Dance is always a fun expression of art, and I think director Harris does a great job with the girls.”

Heather Sparks, mother of student Jullian Close, who choreographed two dances, recalled the dedication and enthusiasm her daughter brought to the concert. “They practice for months. [My daughter] has danced her whole life and doesn’t want to give it up,” Sparks said.

When asked about the overall concert, Sparks said she came away impressed.

“It was well choreographed,” she said. “And the girls do a good job because they choreograph and pick their own music for their dance. It’s good for them to reach out and pull from their own to do their own thing.

