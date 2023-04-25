Voices Amplified: April 20, 2023

Rising journalists once again took over RadioACTive for Voices Amplified, a show done in collaboration between Salt Lake Community College, Amplify Utah and KRCL 90.9 FM.

For the first segment, Nicole Spearman sat down with Teresa Jack, a SLCC student working towards legislation that bans dog devocalization – or “debarking” – in Utah. They discussed the procedure, its effects on dogs and what people looking to get involved can do.

READ: SLCC student working toward legislation that bans ‘debarking’ in Utah

Co-hosts Teresa Chaikowsky and Rory Weber then spoke with Michelle Brown, chair of Missing and Murdered Indigenous Relatives Utah, and SLCC students Stephanie Chatelain and Christopher Beltran, who respectively produced and directed the documentary film “Missing Murdered Unheard.”

The documentary, in which Brown appears as an interviewee, covers the lack of investigation when an Indigenous person is murdered or goes missing. The four discussed “Missing Murdered Unheard” as well as the topic in question more broadly.

For the last segment, Anna Gardner highlighted another SLCC documentary. Students Noah Rivers and Connor O’Hagen, director and producer, respectively, came on to speak about their documentary “We Belong” — which covers three local trans individuals of different age groups.

Views, thoughts or opinions shared by guests are their own and do not necessarily reflect those of the board, staff or members of Listeners’ Community Radio of Utah, KRCL 90.9 FM. Thursday’s team included:

Lead producer: Teresa Chaikowsky

Associate producer: Anna Gardner

Hosts: Anna Gardner, Nicole Spearman, Rory Weber and Teresa Chaikowsky

Booker: Rory Weber

Digital producer: Nicole Spearman

Adviser: Marcie Young Cancio, assistant professor of journalism and digital media at Salt Lake Community College; Executive director of Amplify Utah

Executive producer: Lara Jones

Diversity, stories that matter, the things you care about — amplified. Listen to Voices Amplified every Thursday night at 6 p.m. through the spring semester at SLCC.