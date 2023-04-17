Voices Amplified: April 13, 2023

Rising journalists once again took over RadioACTive for Voices Amplified, a show done in collaboration between Salt Lake Community College, Amplify Utah and KRCL 90.9 FM.

This episode focused on the environment, particularly as it relates to the Great Salt Lake.

For the first segment, host McCaulee Blackburn and Darren Parry, former chair of the Northwestern Band of the Shoshone Nation, discussed Bear River development and the social paradigm shift needed to help the dwindling lake.

Blackburn then shifted to air quality activism. Linda Jim, president of Salt Lake City Air Protectors, Air Protector volunteer Stacey Hubacher, and Cherise Udell from Utah Moms for Clean Air joined the conversation.

Lastly, Carl Moore, founder of nonprofit PANDOS, sat down with Blackburn to discuss the intersection of settler-colonialism and the climate crisis. They also covered “land back,” a movement that aims to return indigenous stewardship.

Views, thoughts or opinions shared by guests are their own and do not necessarily reflect those of the board, staff or members of Listeners’ Community Radio of Utah, KRCL 90.9 FM. Thursday’s team included:

Lead producer: John Kohles

Associate producer: Kyle Forbush

Host: McCaulee Blackburn

Booker: Haily Askerlund

Digital producer: Mavaney Burnham

Adviser: Marcie Young Cancio, assistant professor of journalism and digital media at Salt Lake Community College; Executive director of Amplify Utah

Production assistant: Valene Peratrovich

Executive producer: Lara Jones

Diversity, stories that matter, the things you care about — amplified. Listen to Voices Amplified every Thursday night at 6 p.m. through the spring semester at SLCC.