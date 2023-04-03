Voices Amplified: March 30, 2023

Rising journalists once again took over RadioACTive for Voices Amplified, a show done in collaboration between Salt Lake Community College, Amplify Utah and KRCL 90.9 FM.

This episode focused on America’s mass shooting epidemic and gun violence prevention as the nation once again reacts to a school shooting, the latest in Nashville, Tennessee.

Discussing the personal impact of gun violence, host Kyle Forbush first spoke with his cousin Sloane Forbush, whose brother, Troy, was shot in February’s shooting at Michigan State University.

Forbush then shifted to student perspectives and was joined by SLCC student Athena Smith, who recently wrote a story that covered student concerns about school shootings as well as SLCC’s safety protocols.

READ: After the shooting in Michigan, students question SLCC’s safety protocols

Lastly, Neca Allgood, from Gun Violence Prevention Center of Utah, and Jaden Christensen, from Students Demand Action, joined Forbush to discuss goals and solutions on the issue of gun violence.

Views, thoughts or opinions shared by guests are their own and do not necessarily reflect those of the board, staff or members of Listeners' Community Radio of Utah, KRCL 90.9 FM. Thursday's team included:

Lead producer: Mavaney Burnham

Associate producer: John Kohles

Host: Kyle Forbush

Booking producer: McCaulee Blackburn

Digital producer: Haily Askerlund

Adviser: Marcie Young Cancio, assistant professor of journalism and digital media at Salt Lake Community College; Executive director of Amplify Utah

Executive producer: Lara Jones

