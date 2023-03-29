Spring job fair underway at Taylorsville Redwood Campus

Students searching for job opportunities can connect with employers during the annual spring job fair at Salt Lake Community College.

The Lifetime Activities Center, located at the Taylorsville Redwood Campus, is hosting the fair today from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Over 100 employers spanning multiple industries are in attendance, according to the event’s Handshake posting.

For a complete list of employers, click here.

The fair is open to all students, regardless of year or major, with opportunities including part- and full-time positions as well as internships. Students looking to attend are encouraged to prepare and bring resumes.

Parking lots H, I, J and U – normally reserved for vehicles with permits – offer free parking during the fair’s runtime.