Photos: Bruins celebrate start of spring with Newroz

On March 21, Bruins gathered at the Taylorsville Redwood Campus to observe Newroz — a new year celebration that falls on the first day of spring in the northern hemisphere.

Newroz, a thousands-year-old holiday, is celebrated across many nations and cultures, namely in the Middle East and parts of Asia. Salt Lake Community College’s Newroz celebrations consisted of food, raffles and dances, including Persian, Kurdish, Afghans and Azari performances, among others.

The Office of Diversity and Multicultural Affairs helped set up the event alongside Dr. Kamal Bewar, who acted as the key organizer.

“In the last four years [since starting Newroz celebrations], every time, the number of participants increases,” said Bewar, estimating that there were more than 250 people in attendance last Tuesday. “Based on the food, based on the attendance – we had a great turnout.”

For Bewar, SLCC’s success coordinator for refugee and immigrant students, the event – in addition to representing a cultural holiday close to many at the college – also serves to build the skills of the students he works with.

“I try to teach my students leadership, how to interact, public speaking … these were all involved in the process,” he said, noting that students independently kept the event moving. “This was very successful programming for our student population.”