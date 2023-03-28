Voices Amplified: March 23, 2023

Rising journalists once again took over RadioACTive for Voices Amplified, a show done in collaboration between Salt Lake Community College, Amplify Utah and KRCL 90.9 FM.

For the first segment, host Teresa Chaikowsky highlighted alternative spring break experiences at Salt Lake Community College. SLCC students Joyce Young and Stephanie Mahina as well as Danielle Susi-Dittmore, student leadership coordinator at the college, joined the conversation.

Next, Chaikowsky previewed this year’s Tumbleweeds Film Festival with Julie Gale, education and family programs director at Utah Film Center, and nine-year-old movie fan Leo Cancio.

READ: 2023 Tumbleweeds film fest arrives in West Jordan on April 22

Chaikowsky then covered “She Said: Womxn’s Voices in Utah,” a local writing project put together by the Salt Lake Tribune and SLCC Community Writing Center. Guests consisted of Tribune editor Holly Mullen, Amplify Utah’s Marcie Young Cancio and Clair Adams, associate director of the writing center and associate professor of humanities at SLCC.

Views, thoughts or opinions shared by guests are their own and do not necessarily reflect those of the board, staff or members of Listeners’ Community Radio of Utah, KRCL 90.9 FM. Thursday’s team included:

Lead producer: Rory Weber

Associate producer: Nicole Spearman

Host: Teresa Chaikowsky

Booking producer: Anna Gardner

Digital producer: Braden Timmerman

Adviser: Marcie Young Cancio, assistant professor of journalism and digital media at Salt Lake Community College; Executive director of Amplify Utah

Executive producer: Lara Jones

