Voices Amplified: March 16, 2023

Rising journalists once again took over RadioACTive for Voices Amplified, a show done in collaboration between Salt Lake Community College, Amplify Utah and KRCL 90.9 FM.

For the first segment, host John Kohles spoke about sustainable landscaping and water conservation with Daryl Lindsey, founder of Utah-based organization yardfarmer.co and a TikTok creator (@yardfarmer.co) who uses the platform to promote the topics in question.

WATCH: Lindsey’s viral TikTok video discussed in the show

Next, Kohles sat down with SLCC student journalist Alexander Campbell to discuss street racing and his recently published story in the Salt Lake Tribune, which covers state crackdowns of the automotive practice.

READ: Crackdowns have moved street racing to once-quiet neighborhoods

Kohles then engaged in a conversation about the psychological effects of music and Salt Lake City’s Battle of the Bands with SLCC Professor Dr. Craig Ferrin.

The episode closed with the following:

As part of “Sports with Sean,” Sean Stetson highlighted the upcoming NJCAA tournament and SLCC men’s basketball team entering the tournament as a five seed, as well as a 14-year-old Utahn who became the national sumo wrestling champion.

For pop culture nuggets, Kyle Forbush discussed Broadway at Eccles’ newly announced 2023-24 season.

And lastly, Teresa Chaikowsky, this Thursday’s host, previewed a writing workshop called “She Said: Womxn’s Voices in Utah,” hosted by the Salt Lake Tribune, Community Writing Center and Amplify Utah.

READ: “She Said:” A way to amplify Utah women’s voices

Views, thoughts or opinions shared by guests are their own and do not necessarily reflect those of the board, staff or members of Listeners’ Community Radio of Utah, KRCL 90.9 FM. Thursday’s team included:

Lead producer: Haily Askerlund

Associate producer: Mavaney Burnham

Host: John Koles

Booking producer: Kyle Forbush

Digital producer: McCaulee Blackburn

Production assistant: Connor Estes

Adviser: Marcie Young Cancio, assistant professor of journalism and digital media at Salt Lake Community College; Executive director of Amplify Utah

Executive producer: Lara Jones

Diversity, stories that matter, the things you care about — amplified. Listen to Voices Amplified every Thursday night at 6 p.m. through the spring semester at SLCC.