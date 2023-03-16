Section of Westpointe Center named after retired Sen. Karen Mayne

On March 9, Salt Lake Community College named a section of its Westpointe Center after former state Sen. Karen Mayne in honor of her advocacy for SLCC and support in advancing skilled trades.

Visitors to the Westpointe Center, which focuses on offering skilled trades, can expect to see the new name in the welding, machining and composites labs, as well as the connecting corridor, according to a press release.

“There has been no one in my 12 years at the college who has been a greater champion of the college and its trade programs. [Mayne] has been an amazing friend, advocate and supporter of our mission and our students,” Tim Sheehan, vice president of SLCC’s government relations, said in the release.

Mayne, the college wrote, helped secure funding for technical education scholarships and was an “influential voice” in helping SLCC obtain approval and funding for the Westpointe Center and upcoming Herriman Campus.

“Senator Mayne authentically and effectively champions opportunities for individuals and families to thrive through skill building and job opportunities,” Jennifer Seelig, a former Utah House minority leader, said in the release. “I am so pleased to see that her efforts will be honored in perpetuity through brick and mortar.”