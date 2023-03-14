Voices Amplified: March 2, 2023

Rising journalists once again took over RadioACTive for Voices Amplified, a show done in collaboration between Salt Lake Community College, Amplify Utah and KRCL 90.9 FM.



As part of rallies and resources, the episode kicked off by highlighting poet Nan Seymour of the River Writing Collective and the vigils she’s holding for the Great Salt Lake.

For the first segment, host Nicole Spearman spoke with Lucas Oliver, Jake Buckner and Jonny Steed – the trio behind local band Poolhouse – about the group’s formation and their latest extend play, “Tape Machine.”

Spearman then sat down with student journalist Alexis Perno and Marcie Young Cancio, assistant professor of journalism and digital media at SLCC, to discuss legislation surrounding the Great Salt Lake and other impactful bills in this year’s legislative session.

RELATED: The Great Salt Lake Collaborative is a group of news, education and media organizations – including The Globe, Amplify Utah and student journalists at Salt Lake Community College – that have come together to better inform and engage the public about the crisis facing the lake. Read all the latest coverage at greatsaltlakenews.org.

Lastly, fellow students Anna Gardner and Rory Weber joined Spearman to explore pop culture nuggets, including the SAG awards, drama in Hollywood and Justin Bieber’s canceled tour. The episode closed with “Sports with Sean,” in which Sean Stetson highlighted new streaming opportunities for local high school basketball championships.

Lead producer: Braden Timmerman

Associate producer: Rory Weber

Host: Nicole Spearman

Booker: Teresa Chaikowsky

Digital: Anna Gardner

Adviser: Marcie Young Cancio, assistant professor of journalism and digital media at Salt Lake Community College; Executive Director of Amplify Utah

KRCL production: Lara Jones

