Struggling with classes? Teachers offer some tips

As students settle into their classes this spring, Salt Lake Community College faculty and staff offered tips on preventing burnout and staying on track this semester.

At the top of their lists: Ask questions, do the work and don’t neglect your mental well-being.

Become proactive

Tamra Phillips, an associate professor of communication, urged students to be proactive in making sure they understand the expectations of their courses and teachers. “If you have questions, make sure you get them answered,” she said.

As an assistant director in academic advising, Michelle Tuitupou encouraged students to use a “visual interpretation” when gathering syllabi and plotting out assignments and deadlines, which she said helps in displaying an overview of the semester and gives students time to plan for busy periods.

“Keep up with your calendar,” she said, “making sure you look at the next week to see what’s coming up to prepare yourself.”

For students looking to work ahead, Phillips recommended starting a week or two in advance on intimidating assignments, such as essays, to avoid last-minute writing.

(Opening paragraphs in essays, Phillips said, are a personal area of struggle for her. To combat this, she said she starts essays with the body and outlines the main points to make writing the introduction easier.)

On late assignments

What if an assignment slips by? Claire Adams, associate professor in the humanities department, said students should go back to complete and submit the work, rather than letting projects compound.

“Go back and make the stuff up as you can,” she said, “because, psychologically, if you get behind … you’re in trouble.”

When life gets in the way of school, Phillips recommended students to contact their professors as soon as possible and maintain constant communication. “Teachers really want students to be successful,” she said. “That’s why we are here.”

Creating a community, Tuitupou said, can also help when the pressures of school add up. Staying connected and getting involved on campus offers support and motivation as the semester progresses.

Tuitupou pointed to tutors, academic advisors, the Student Writing and Reading Center, and the Bruin Pantry as other valuable resources.

Taking care of yourself

Though staying caught up is important, Adams said not allowing for a mental health break can make the work even more challenging. “When you feel like you can’t take time off, [that’s] when you should take time off the most,” she said.

Adams added that little things – like bringing a water bottle, keeping snacks handy and getting lots of sleep – go a long way in staying motivated during class time.

“Before you panic about deadlines, you need to remember [that] you deserve to be here,” she said.