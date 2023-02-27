Voices Amplified: Feb. 23, 2023

Rising journalists once again took over RadioACTive for Voices Amplified, a show done in collaboration between Salt Lake Community College, Amplify Utah and KRCL 90.9 FM.



This episode focused on the soon-to-end legislative session at the Utah State Capitol. Host Mavaney Burnham first spoke with attorney Ed Rutan about his involvement with the Gun Violence Prevention Center of Utah. Burnham then brought in members of the Voices Amplified team to discuss notable bills.

List of the bills discussed:

The episode closed with “Sports with Sean,” in which Sean Stetson recapped some of the clamor from the NBA All-Star weekend in Salt Lake City.

Views, thoughts or opinions shared by guests are their own and do not necessarily reflect those of the board, staff or members of Listeners’ Community Radio of Utah, KRCL 90.9 FM. Thursday’s team included:

Lead producer: McCaulee Blackburn

Associate producer: Haily Askerlund

Host: Mavaney Burnham

Booker: John Kohles

Digital producer: Kyle Forbush

Adviser: Marcie Young Cancio, assistant professor of journalism and digital media at Salt Lake Community College

KRCL production: Lara Jones

