Voices Amplified: Feb. 23, 2023

Rising journalists once again took over RadioACTive for Voices Amplified, a show done in collaboration between Salt Lake Community College, Amplify Utah and KRCL 90.9 FM.
This episode focused on the soon-to-end legislative session at the Utah State Capitol. Host Mavaney Burnham first spoke with attorney Ed Rutan about his involvement with the Gun Violence Prevention Center of Utah. Burnham then brought in members of the Voices Amplified team to discuss notable bills.
List of the bills discussed:
- HB40 Fourth Substitute – Native American Child and Family Amendments (chief sponsor: Rep. Christine Watkins)
- HB286 – Great Salt Lake Funding Modifications (chief sponsor: Rep. Joel Briscoe)
- HB354 – Firearm Access Amendments (chief sponsor: Rep. Andrew Stoddard)
- HB450 Substitute – Landscaping Requirements (chief sponsor: Rep. Ryan Wilcox)
- SB16 Fourth Substitute – Transgender Medical Treatments and Procedures Amendments (chief sponsor: Sen. Michael Kennedy)
- SB93 Second Substitute – Birth Certificate Modifications (chief sponsor: Sen. Dan McCay)
- SB100 Second Substitute – School Gender Identity Policies (chief sponsor: Sen. Todd Weiler)
- SB283 – Prohibiting Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion in Higher Education (chief sponsor: Sen. John D. Johnson)
The episode closed with “Sports with Sean,” in which Sean Stetson recapped some of the clamor from the NBA All-Star weekend in Salt Lake City.
- Lead producer: McCaulee Blackburn
- Associate producer: Haily Askerlund
- Host: Mavaney Burnham
- Booker: John Kohles
- Digital producer: Kyle Forbush
- Adviser: Marcie Young Cancio, assistant professor of journalism and digital media at Salt Lake Community College
- KRCL production: Lara Jones
