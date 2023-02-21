Voices Amplified: Feb. 16, 2023

Rising journalists once again took over RadioACTive for Voices Amplified, a show done in collaboration between Salt Lake Community College, Amplify Utah and KRCL 90.9 FM.



For the first segment, host Rory Weber sat down with YWCA director of public policy Gabriella Archuleta and Communidad Materna en Utah founder Mayra Sanchez to discuss maternal mental health.

Weber then chatted with Brian Higgins, executive and creative director for Mental Healthy FiT, about seasonal affective disorder, followed by a conversation with SLCC students on the same topic.

READ: Seasonal affective disorder, NIMH

The episode closed with “Sports with Sean” and pop culture nuggets, which touched on Rihanna’s half-time performance at this year’s Super Bowl and the NBA All-Star game in Salt Lake City.

Views, thoughts or opinions shared by guests are their own and do not necessarily reflect those of the board, staff or members of Listeners’ Community Radio of Utah, KRCL 90.9 FM. Thursday’s team included:

Lead producer: Anna Gardner

Associate producer: Braden Timmerman

Host: Rory Weber

Booker: Nicole Spearman

Digital producer: Teresa Chaikowsky

Adviser: Marcie Young Cancio, assistant professor of journalism and digital media at Salt Lake Community College

KRCL production: Lara Jones

Diversity, stories that matter, the things you care about — amplified. Listen to Voices Amplified every Thursday night at 6 p.m. through the spring semester at SLCC.