Give to students this Thursday for Giving Day

This Thursday, Feb. 16, Salt Lake Community College will kick off its third annual Giving Day event.

Donations from the event go directly to scholarships, college programs such as childcare services, and the Bruin Emergency Fund – which aids students facing financial insecurity. SLCC’s goal this year is to raise $500,000 within 24 hours.

Donors can choose to give to one, or all, of SLCC’s five listed initiatives: scholarships, PACE (Partnership for Accessing College Education), childcare services, athletics and the emergency fund. During certain hours on Thursday, five groups – three from the college and two external – will match up to $2,000 to $5,000, depending on the sponsor.

Virtual doors for the event open at midnight. For more information on how to give, visit slccgivingday.blackbaud-sites.com. The site also accepts donations prior to Giving Day.