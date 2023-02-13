Voices Amplified: Feb. 9, 2023

Rising journalists once again took over RadioACTive for Voices Amplified, a show done in collaboration between Salt Lake Community College, Amplify Utah and KRCL 90.9 FM.



As part of rallies and resources, Thursday’s episode kicked off by highlighting House Bill 40, legislation modeled after the federal Indian Child Welfare Act, which works to protect Native children during the adoption process.

Honorable Navajo Council Delegate Eugenia Charles-Newton commented on the bill in a prerecorded audio clip.

READ: Tribal leaders call for the passing of bill to protect Native children

For the first segment, Host Haily Askerlund sat down with Michelle Heafy and Josiah Everhart, the music duo behind local band OrcaMind, to discuss their electronic music, debut album and shows on the streaming platform Twitch.

Askerlund then chatted with local designer Sage Nelsen about fashion and Saturday’s Salt Lake Fashion Collective show, which exhibited Nelsen’s work, followed by a conversation about Utah drag’s scene and performance with performers Jenna Tailia and Veronika DaVil.

Sean Stetson closed with “Sports with Sean,” mentioning Tiger Woods’s plan to build a golf course near Park City and its implications amid a state-wide drought.

Views, thoughts or opinions shared by guests are their own and do not necessarily reflect those of the board, staff or members of Listeners’ Community Radio of Utah, KRCL 90.9 FM. Thursday’s team included:

Lead producer: Kyle Forbush

Associate producer: McCaulee Blackburn

Host: Haily Askerlund

Booker: Mavaney Burnham

Digital producer: John Kohles

Adviser: Marcie Young Cancio, assistant professor at SLCC and Amplify Utah executive director

KRCL production: Lara Jones, RadioACTive executive producer

