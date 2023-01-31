Voices Amplified returns: Jan. 26, 2023

After a two-semester break, rising journalists return to take over RadioACTive for Voices Amplified, a show done in collaboration between Salt Lake Community College, Amplify Utah and KRCL 90.9fm.

The semester’s first show explores the second year of the Great Salt Lake Collaborative, a group of nearly two dozen news, education and media organizations – including The Globe and Amplify Utah – that have come together to better inform and engage the public about the crisis facing the Great Salt Lake.



Host McCaulee Blackburn first spoke with Lead Producer Sean Stetson about pop culture nuggets, Sundance and the film “Animalia.”

Blackburn then engaged in a conversation about the collapse of the Salt Lake ecosystem – specifically salinity levels and their effect on the food chains in the lake – with Bonnie Baxter, director of the Great Salt Lake Institute at Westminster College.

Next, Blackburn and Ben Winslow of FOX 13 News – a Great Salt Lake Collaborative partner – discussed local coverage of the lake and water bills on Capitol hill, followed by a conversation about environmental protest with Carl Moore, co-founder of the Salt Lake City Air Protectors and PANDOS Utah.

Stetson closed with “Sports with Sean,” a segment focusing on current sports news. This week, the team discussed the Salt Lake Bees’ announcement to move from the Ballpark neighborhood in Salt Lake City to Daybreak in South Jordan.

