SLCC looks to enliven filmgoers with Spring Film Series

Salt Lake Community College’s Center for Arts and Media invites the public to attend the 2023 Spring Film Series, which began Wednesday.

The South City Campus screening room (1-106A) will show a total of eight films through April 18. Informal discussions with SLCC faculty will follow the film screenings, which range from classics to independent and documentary.

According to Tyler Smith, an associate professor of film, the goal of the series is to extend and share education from the classroom.

“We deconstruct and analyze cinema in the classroom all day, but this doesn’t usually happen in the home or community-theater setting,” Smith said.

Smith, who co-hosts the series alongside film instructor Stephen Williams, said film can provide more than just entertainment to audiences.

“Although we can all agree that movies are created with entertainment in mind, they also play a major role in representing the people who make up our society and definitely contribute to shaping culture,” he said.

For the spring series lineup, Smith said his department chose visually interesting films and fun documentaries that also hold a tie to the college community.

“I try to select one current documentary film for the semester series where we can tie it into a community or college event, in hopes that we get the filmmaker on site to be part of the discussion,” he said.

One such occurrence will take place on Feb. 24 when Ryan Worley, director of the documentary “Stand By for Failure,” will join her film’s screening for a questions-and-answers session.

The series opened Wednesday with “Fantastic Fungi,” a documentary that uses computer-generated images and interviews to follow a time-lapse journey of fungi and their contribution to life on Earth.

Screenings, which begin at 6 p.m., are free and open to the public, with no tickets required. Visitors can take advantage of free parking on the east side of South City Campus by using the code “SPRINGFILM” at the parking kiosk.