Redwood Bruin Pantry will expand its operation by moving into a larger space next month

The Bruin Pantry at Salt Lake Community College’s Taylorsville Redwood Campus will expand its operation by moving into a larger space next month.

The expansion comes as a result of a “threefold increase in pantry utilization” since the beginning of the fall semester, according to Diya Shah, Bruin Pantry coordinator. The Redwood pantry will settle into room STC 020, while its current space will shift to serve as a storage area for the college’s four pantries.

The Bruin Pantry – which has locations at the Redwood, South City, Jordan and West Valley campuses – provides food items as well as personal hygiene and menstrual products to students and college employees. Visitors need only provide their S number or SLCC OneCard.

All pantries will close for the holiday break from Dec. 26 to Jan. 6. The South City and Jordan pantries will reopen with new spring hours on Jan. 11, whereas the West Valley pantry will keep its current hours.

Following the holiday break, the Redwood pantry will remain closed until Jan. 24 as services transition to the new space. Spring hours, alongside the latest information about the expansion, can be found online.

The Bruin Pantry is always accepting donations which can be dropped off at any location during business hours.