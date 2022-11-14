SLCC’s Sarah Reale elected to the State Board of Education

Sarah Reale, Salt Lake Community College’s director of digital marketing, will replace incumbent Laura Belnap for a seat in Utah’s District 5 State Board of Education. The Associated Press called the race at 3:37 p.m. on Nov. 14.

Reale, one of two Democratic candidates to succeed in Utah’s school board races this year, will join the Republican-majority board when she assumes her office in January.

“I want to be a voice for our students and educators and I want to build a more inclusive, safe and better future for our schools,” Reale says on her campaign website, in which she lists sustainability in education and strengthening the preschool-to-higher education pipeline, among other items, as goals for office.

Reale also calls for justice, equity and inclusivity in education, and wants to push back against external political pressure that complicate the responsibilities of educators.

Before accepting her current SLCC directorial position in 2015, Reale acted as assistant digital marketing director and a social media coordinator for the college. She has also taught political science as an adjunct professor for over 10 years at SLCC.

Last year, Reale ran for the Salt Lake City Council District 5 seat, losing that race to Darin Mano, who endorsed Reale’s campaign for the school board seat.

More information about Reale’s campaign and goals for office can be found on her campaign website.