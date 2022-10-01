Pete Souza, former chief White House photographer, is this year’s Tanner Forum speaker

From White House photographer to speaker, and soon at Salt Lake Community College.

This year’s Tanner Forum on Social Ethics, called “Eyewitness to History,” will feature Pete Souza, the former chief White House photographer who served both Ronald Reagan and Barack Obama during their presidencies.

The forum will take place on Oct. 25 from 7-8:30 p.m. at the Grand Theatre, located on the college’s South City Campus. Tickets to the forum, available as of Sept. 26, are free of charge but limited to four per person. Seating will be based on a first-come, first-served basis.

The forum will consist of a lecture – in which Souza will share stories about his work and discuss photography’s role as a primary source – a Q&A with attendees, and book signing.

Prior to the forum, a free screening of “The Way I See It” will be held in the screening room at South City Campus on Oct. 12. The documentary film, inspired by Souza’s literary works, offers a behind-the-scenes look at the Reagan and Obama presidencies as seen through the eyes of Souza.

Also on Oct. 12, an exhibition of 50 photographs showing Obama’s daily life, personally chosen by Souza, will open at the George S. and Dolores Dore Eccles Art Gallery on South City Campus. The exhibit will run through Dec. 1.

Those who need ADA accommodations during the Tanner Forum are encouraged to contact the college’s Disability Resource Center at (801) 957-4659. More information about the event can be found on the Tanner Forum web page.