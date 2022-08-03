Tutoring resources available and accessible for students

The following story is part of The Globe’s back-to-school content for fall 2022.

Students in need of academic help can get unlimited sessions with a Salt Lake Community College tutor, all for free.

Both the Student Writing and Reading Center and STEM Learning program at SLCC offer in-person sessions and online coaching through services like Zoom without having to make an appointment.

Clint Gardner, director of the Student Writing and Reading Center, said there are many benefits of visiting the center for students who are struggling in class.

“We see a lot of students who come in here who may not be confident in their writing or reading abilities,” Gardner said. “When they work with us, after a while, they become more and more confident.”

The program offers tutoring and allows students to improve their writing skills in a comfortable learning environment.

“What we have found is that different people find different [tutoring settings] more accessible,” Gardner said.

If a student is not able to visit on-campus for in-person tutoring, online services such as Zoom calls or asynchronous meetings are also available. Students can also submit work to receive feedback on their writing.

The center isn’t the only tutoring program on campus, however. The STEM Learning program offers tutoring, workshops, project research and online services for all students.

Santosh Balijepalli, the STEM projects manager, said many students have a misconception that tutoring is just about solving specific homework problems. Instead, their goal is to help students understand underlying concepts.

“What we do here is break down the concepts behind it and try to inquire the students to ask some probing questions and create some interesting enthusiasm in the subject,” Balijepalli explained.

He wants students to feel comfortable in their learning environments, and the online or in-person tutoring options provided by the STEM Learning center allow them to find resources needed in order to succeed without feeling stressed when it comes to their studies.

These programs work together through the College Reading and Learning Association, which allows tutors to earn their certifications. Through the program, students can become certified tutors to help their fellow peers with any concepts they might be struggling with.

For more information about tutoring offered through the STEM Learning program, visit their webpage. Information about the Student Writing and Reading Center can be found at the center’s webpage.