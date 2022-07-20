West Valley Center invites community members to ‘hop into college’

Community members in West Valley and in surrounding areas looking to learn more about Salt Lake Community College can do so during the “Hop into College” event.

The public event, free and open to family members, will take place Friday at the West Valley Center from 4-7:30 p.m. Attendees can expect to see resources available at SLCC, including its English-as-a-second-language program and the FUNDET scholarship program – a private foundation dedicated to assisting Hispanic/Latinx adults.

In an Instagram post by the college’s Dream Center, which is located at the West Valley Center and acts as an organizer of the event, it was announced that the center will waive admissions fees for those who decide to register for SLCC.

“Come complete the admissions application,” the center wrote, “our staff will be there to help.”

In addition to offering information about resources and helping with registration, the event will provide food catered by local businesses, feature a college student panel, and showcase lowriders from the community alongside a hop off contest. Attendees can also donate to an elementary school in the area via a school supply drive present at the event.

The Dream Center, which helps undocumented students and members of mixed-status families to access and navigate SLCC, has helped organize similar events in the past, such as the “Redefining Chicanidad” event last October and the third Winter Lowrider Bike Show in February.

For more information about the Dream Center and to keep up with future events, visit the center’s SLCC webpage or follow them on Instagram.