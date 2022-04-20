Voices Amplified: April 18, 2022

Rising journalists once again took over RadioActive for #VoicesAmplified, a collaboration between Salt Lake Community College, Amplify Utah and KRCL. Tonight, in anticipation of Earth Day this coming Friday, we explore the Great Salt Lake Collaborative — a solutions journalism project being tackled by nearly two dozen local news organizations and community and educational partners. The goal of the collaboration is to share multimedia stories about the Great Salt Lake and find ways to protect it. Plus, Utah poet Ashley Finley.