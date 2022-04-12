Voices Amplified: April 11, 2022

Rising journalists once again took over RadioActive for #VoicesAmplified, a collaboration between Salt Lake Community College, Amplify Utah and KRCL. On this episode, SLCC Professor Jodie Jones explains how to navigate difficult conversations in the age of polarization; BYU’s Black Student Union talks about its Black Menaces videos, which are going viral on social media; Rocklyn Merrick from American Indian Student Leadership discusses the upcoming SLCC Spring Social Powwow. Plus, #PopCultureNuggets.