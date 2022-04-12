The Globe Staff Roundup: Favorite albums

Throughout all the researching, reporting and writing, music remains a constant for The Globe staff.

Our staffers can tell you how music has helped them write a story, how a song or album helped their creative process, or which celebratory song they played when their story was finalized and published.

Writers, editors and staff from SLCC’s student-run newspaper respond to the question, “What is your favorite album of all time, and why?”

Jonny Tollestrup, staff writer

“My tastes shift all the time based on the mood I’m in, what’s going on that day, whatever is happening with life,” Tollestrup said before deciding on “Another Eternity” by Purity Ring.

“It’s a really fun album to listen to and brings in a lot of sounds that I love. It’s kind of a mix of upbeat pop music and more chill synthetic stuff. It’s something I could listen to while studying and a good bop for driving around in,” Tollestrup said.

Tollestrup, who is originally from Canada, added, “They also have the added bonus of being a Canadian band, which obviously makes them like 20 times better.”

Andrew Christiansen, assistant editor

Christiansen, a music aficionado, took some time to reflect on his favorite album, and decided on Rage Against the Machine’s self-titled album, which he said “nearly 30 years later still feels revolutionary musically and lyrically.”

Christiansen, who is also a contributor for SLUG Magazine, added his favorite local album out of Salt Lake City is “Mild Horses” by Adult Prom.

“It strikes a balance between accessible music you would proudly show your friends and a complex piece of art that takes time to understand, especially through Russ Allphin’s deeply personal and honest lyrics,” Christiansen said.

Amelia Cremer, staff writer

Cremer ultimately selected two albums as her co-favorites.

“My favorite album is between ‘Honest Life’ by Courtney Marie Andrews and the Beatles’ White Album … I’m stuck on this one,” Cremer said.

Morgan Workman, editor in chief

Workman chose “OK Computer” by Radiohead.

“It’s incredible how timeless this is, it could come out today and sound just as relevant as its peers,” Workman said.

Amie Schaeffer, digital editor

Between reporting, writing stories, co-managing social media accounts, editing, and digital work, Schaeffer ties up loose ends at The Globe.

Schaeffer, a Gen Xer, picked Nirvana’s “Nevermind” as her favorite album, calling it “revolutionary” and saying it “shifted the musical landscape.”

“We all have albums or bands that contribute to our life’s soundtrack. ‘Nevermind’ definitely has a place in mine,” Schaeffer added.

Cristian Martinez, assignment editor

Martinez admitted it was a struggle to choose a favorite album, but settled on “22, A Million” by Bon Iver.

“Its songwriting is rich, and I love the album’s electronic and instrumental aesthetic. Plus, ‘22, A Million’ contains two of my all-time favorite tracks,” Martinez said.

Ariel Widerburg, staff writer

Widerburg said her favorite was “The Marshall Mathers LP,” an early album by Eminem.

“This album inspired me to become a writer,” Widerburg said. “I remember listening to it and thinking, ‘Wow, I want to learn how to use words like that.’ He is a wordsmith, and every time I listen to his music, I feel like I need to start using more of my brain.”

Alexie Zollinger, staff writer

I have known that ABBA’s album “Gold” would be my favorite album of all time ever since I saw “Mamma Mia!” in theaters in the fourth grade. It’s quite an impressive feat to have the same album show up in your most played music of the year five years in a row, but I never get tired of listening.

The 19 tracks on the album are so uplifting and can always take me out of whatever bout of sadness or stress I may be feeling. Each song is so full of energy, making the entire album fantastic for dancing.