Voices Amplified: April 4, 2022

#VoicesAmplified, a collaboration between Salt Lake Community College, Amplify Utah and KRCL. On this episode:

Former UVU student Anton Piddubnyi shared his family’s story of fleeing the Russian attack in Ukraine, which also included the birth of his daughter.

Myroslava Rudnyk, a Ukrainian who now lives in Utah and has worked with the Utah Ukrainian Association.

“Kyiv Calling” by Beton.