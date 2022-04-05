Battle of the Bands returns to Alder Amphitheater

For the first time in eight years, the Salt Lake Community College Student Association will host a Battle of the Bands competition. The event will take place Friday, April 8, from 6 to 9 p.m. at the Alder Amphitheater on the Taylorsville Redwood Campus.

Eight bands are playing in the competition, and every band has at least one SLCC student in them: Magic Kick, Mome Wrath, Sunset Station, Where the Dragons Went, Spaghetti and Legato Sauce, Stranded on Saturn, Train surfing, and Craigslyst.

SLCCSA will be posting small features of the bands on its Instagram story this week. All stories will be posted in their B.O.B. highlight reel on their profile.

The event will have four free food trucks for attendees: El Taco Rapido, Dakine Grindz, San Diablo Artisan Churros, and Taste of Louisiana.

SLCCSA is also holding a raffle to give away an iPad Pro with a keyboard, an iPad and a $100 bookstore credit.

The event is free to attend for everyone, no registration or ticket required.