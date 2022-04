Host Mike Adamson talks to the cast and crew of the Black Box Theatre’s upcoming production of the Stephen Sondheim musical, “Assassins.” The production will take place April 7-9 and 14-16 at 7 p.m. in the Black Box Theatre, located on Salt Lake Community College’s South City Campus at 1575 S. State Street in Salt Lake City. For more information or tickets, visit slcc.edu/calendar.