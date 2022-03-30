Voices Amplified: March 28, 2022

This episode of RadioActive is hosted by #VoicesAmplified, featuring the rising journalists of Salt Lake Community College and Amplify Utah.

Resident #utpol reporter and Globe staff writer Jonny Tollestrup converses with Tim Sheehan, the vice president of student and government relations at SLCC. Event Coordinator Shari-Fa Harrigan and Vice President Jessie Tembo discuss all the happenings of the Black Student Union. Show host Sean Stetson and SLCC men’s basketball associate head coach Christopher Killin recap the Bruins’ season. Plus, #PopCultureNuggets and the viral “slap heard ‘round the world” during this year’s Oscars.