Grand Theatre continues 2021-22 season with ‘Noises Off’

The Grand Theatre is opening the 2022 portion of its season schedule with the play “Noises Off.”

The play will run from March 24 to April 16, with shows at 7:30 p.m. Wednesdays through Saturdays and 2 p.m. Saturdays. The theatre postponed the play — originally scheduled to open Feb. 17 — because of a rise in COVID-19 cases stemming from the omicron variant.

According to an email sent out by the theatre, “Noises Off” is a “play within a play,” following characters who are rehearsing and performing a play called “Nothing On.” Actors portray two characters — their role in “Noises Off” and the people they play in “Nothing On.”

“Slamming doors, intrigue onstage and off and an errant herring all figure into the plot of this hilarious and classic comedy,” the email said.

Doors open 30 minutes prior to the start time. Children five and up are welcome but babies in arms are not allowed. The Salt Lake Community College South City Campus will provide free parking in the north and east parking lots. Metered and ADA-accessible parking will be monitored.

Tickets — $27 and $20 for seniors — can be purchased online or by calling the Grand Box Office at 801-957-3322. The theatre offers specialized discounts for veterans, non-SLCC college students, alumni, junior high and school students. SLCC students can attend for free and purchase up to three tickets at half price.

“The Grand Theatre is a 1,100-seat venue located at Salt Lake Community College’s South City Campus,” the email said. “The theatre dates to the 1930s and features historic charm while incorporating the latest technology in lighting and sound … The venue has also served as an official screening venue for the Sundance Film Festival for the past ten in-person festivals.”

Following the run of “Noises Off,” The Grand Theatre will perform the musical “Head Over Heels” from May 25 to June 18.