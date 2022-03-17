SLCC revises COVID-19 protocols; changes take effect April 1

Citing a decline in reported COVID-19 cases and Utah’s shift to a “steady state,” Salt Lake Community College President Deneece Huftalin announced in an email sent Tuesday that the school will scale back certain COVID-19 protocols starting April 1.

“As cases decline and as Utah moves into a ‘steady state’ for handling the pandemic, we are adjusting some of our COVID-19 protocols and shifting our focus from an emergency response to an ongoing commitment to public health,” the email said.

According to the email, SLCC will no longer provide on-campus testing except for certain groups, and COVID-19 emergency pay for employees will be discontinued. SLCC will also remove on-campus signage encouraging mask usage, but the email stated that SLCC continues to be a “mask friendly” environment, adding that faculty support centers and information desks will continue to offer masks.

Additionally, SLCC’s COVID-19 Task Force will “scale back its activities, but the group will continue to monitor the virus’ impact on SLCC.” Kathie Campbell, who has led the task force for more than a year, will transfer her duties to Christina McWhinnie from the college’s Employee Wellness team.

A few health protocols will remain in place, including cleaning practices and contact tracing. The email noted that anyone who tests positive for COVID-19 must continue to fill out the college’s self-report form.

As was the case with the current semester, the email also reminded students who wish to register for the summer and fall semesters that they must be up to date on their COVID-19 vaccinations or declare an exemption.

Regarding changes or developments in the virus’ trajectory, the email said the college “will be prepared to respond immediately and appropriately.”