#VoicesAmplified is back with another RadioActive takeover, featuring the rising journalists of Salt Lake Community College and Amplify Utah. On tonight’s show: U.S. Olympic speedskater and SLCC alum Ryan Pivirotto, Jan Meigs from SLCC’s recruitment office, and student journalist Alexie Zollinger and professor Matt Merkel on mental health in the classroom. Plus, #popculturenuggets from the #VoicesAmplified team, from Spring Break to Gandhi and the MLB lockout.