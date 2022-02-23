Voices Amplified: Feb. 21, 2022

#VoicesAmplified has taken over another RadioActive show. Student journalists from The Globe, Salt Lake Community College’s student newspaper, partner with Amplify Utah and KRCL to bring you diverse stories. On this show, they spoke with Globe journalist Jonny Tollestrup for a legislative preview, SLCC interim chief diversity officer and JEDI overseer Alonso Reyna Rivarola, as well as JEDI intern Ariane Barboza. Plus, Professor Lin Chen, Dr. Xi Zhao and Anthony Dang talk about the Lunar New Year, and #popculturenuggets.