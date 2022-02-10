‘Queer Eye’ star Tan France to host virtual Q&A during SLCC Giving Day

Fabulous.

Tan France, fashion designer and “fab five” co-star of popular Netflix show “Queer Eye,” will host an online Q&A for Salt Lake Community College’s second annual Giving Day on Feb. 17, at 11:30 a.m.

Students looking to attend the event – for a $5 minimum donation – must register in advance. Space for the event is limited to the first 1,000 registrations. Non-students can register with a minimum $25 donation.

On the event page, students will select the “student sign up” option and non-students will select the “donate now” button. An email will be sent with the Zoom link and log-in information for the Q&A in the days leading up to the event.

All proceeds from the Tan France event will go toward the college’s Students in Crisis Fund, which SLCC created in March 2020 in response to the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and has continued to support since then.

France worked as a behind-the-scenes fashion designer for brands like Kingdom & State and Rachel Parcell, Inc. for over 15 years when he nabbed a role on the Emmy-winning reboot of the reality makeover series “Queer Eye” in 2018. While British-born France – who now lives in Salt Lake City – focuses on wardrobe and style tips, the series dives deeper into real-life issues, representation and acceptance from across political and cultural lines.

France also co-hosts Netflix’s global design competition series “Next in Fashion” alongside author, model and fashion designer Alexa Chung. In 2019, he released his New York Times best-selling memoir “Naturally Tan” and nabbed an Emmy nomination and Webby Award for the YouTube series “Dressing Funny,” which features France making over celebrities like Tina Fey, Amy Poehler, Nick Kroll, Pete Davidson and John Mulaney.

Outside of the Tan France event, students who donate on Giving Day can choose to support scholarships, the PACE program, athletics, student support programs – such as the food pantry, child care and counseling services – as well as the Students in Crisis Fund.

For more information on how to give, one can visit SLCC’s 2022 Giving Day webpage. The site is also accepting donations prior to Giving Day.