Men’s basketball: No. 1 Bruins earn Scenic West regular-season title

The No. 1 Salt Lake Community College men’s basketball team is poised to make a run at a national championship after clinching the Scenic West Athletic Conference regular-season championship on Jan. 31.

Currently undefeated with a record of 25-0, SLCC head coach Kyle Taylor gave credit to his players for all the success the Bruins have achieved this season.

“I attribute our success so far to our players,” Taylor said. “Our depth and our talent are the key to our success.”

Their talent shows most on the offense, where SLCC ranks first overall in points scored and field goals made, second in points per game, and third in field goal percentage.

Although they force the third most turnovers in the nation, the Bruins have struggled defensively, with opponents averaging about 74 points per game and 43% shooting percent from the field. Both marks are some of the highest in the nation.

During the last month of the season, the Bruins have played their best basketball of the season. They’ve only scored less than 80 points once, and only one team has come within 10 points of beating them.

Poll voters noticed their level of dominance as well, as SLCC holds all 16 first-place votes atop the Division I standings.

SLCC is scheduled to play five more regular-season games before the Region 18 tournament begins Feb. 24. The NJCAA men’s basketball national championship begins March 14.