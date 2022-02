Voices Amplified, student journalists from SLCC’s The Globe and Amplify Utah, started their Monday night RadioActive takeover. Listen for stories of sex education in Utah — what students do and don’t learn in the classroom, why some LGBTQ students in Utah say their health education is inadequate. The difficulties of returning to in-person classes and why SLCC is having a hard time hiring enough custodians. Plus, the Voices Amplified team shares their #PopCultureNuggets for the week.