Armed robbery occurs at Taylorsville Redwood Campus

A male student was robbed at gunpoint at the Taylorsville Redwood Campus on Tuesday, according to a Salt Lake Community College email sent Thursday.

Authorities said the incident took place at 1:30 p.m. near a parking lot adjacent to the UTA bus stop on the Taylorsville campus. The suspect approached the student, brandished a gun, took money from the student’s wallet and crossed Bruin Boulevard before proceeding north on Redwood Road. No one was reported physically harmed during the incident.

The suspect is described as a 6-foot-2-inch Polynesian male, weighing approximately 220 pounds and between 19-25 years old. The suspect also had a tattoo on the web of his right hand described as a snake in the shape of the letter ‘S’.

Authorities said that members of the community should “avoid poorly lit areas where an attacker might hide, report suspicious activity as soon as possible, and try not to walk alone when it is dark.”

Parking lot escorts are available through SLCC’s Department of Public Safety and can be requested on any SLCC campus by calling 801-957-3800 between 6 and 10 p.m.

Anyone with information related to the incident can contact SLCC Public Safety and the Utah Highway Patrol at 801-957-3800.