Back to school: TRIO

TRIO offers exclusive resources to support students in achieving success.

From scholarships and financial aid support and one-on-one tutoring to networking with four-year institutions and engaging in cultural events, TRIO programs help bridge connections at Salt Lake Community College and within the community.

We invite students to learn more about our services, events and eligibility at slcc.edu/trio or by visiting us at the Taylorsville Redwood Campus in the Construction Trades Building office, CT226.