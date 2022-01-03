SLCC offers student services at multiple campuses

Jordan Campus student center
Student services can be found in the Student Center at Jordan Campus. (Steve Speckman)

Salt Lake Community College offers a variety of student services throughout Salt Lake County.

  • Academic/Career Advising
  • Admissions
  • Bruin Food Pantry (Jordan, West Valley, South City and Taylorsville Redwood)
  • Career Services
  • Cashiering/Tuition Payments
  • Center for Health and Counseling (Jordan, South City and Taylorsville Redwood)
  • College Store
  • Computer Labs
  • COVID Testing (Jordan, Miller, South City and Taylorsville Redwood)
  • Disability Resource Center
  • Dream Center (Taylorsville Redwood and West Valley)
  • Financial Aid/Scholarships
  • Gender and Sexuality Student Resource Center (South City)
  • International Student Services
  • Lactation Rooms
  • Learning Center/Tutoring
  • Library/Media
  • Meditation/Prayer Rooms (Jordan and Taylorsville Redwood)
  • OneCard
  • Orientation & Student Success
  • Parking
  • Student Life and Leadership
  • Testing (Jordan, South City, Taylorsville Redwood, West Valley and Westpointe)
  • Transcripts
  • TRIO Programs
  • Veterans Services
  • UTA Pass Activation
South City Campus student services information desk
The student services information desk at South City Campus. (Jordin Hartley)

Student services locations

Library Square
231 E. 400 South
Salt Lake City
LSC 109
Contact Us: 801-957-2002

South City Campus
1575 S. State
Salt Lake City
SCM Room 1-061 R-F 2
Contact Us: 801-957-3350

Jordan Campus
3491 W. Wights Fort Rd. (9000 S)
West Jordan
Huval Student Center
Info Commons
Contact Us: 801-957-2680

West Valley Center
3460 S. 5600 West
West Valley City
Lobby
Contact Us: 801-957-2117

Miller Campus
9750 S. 300 West
Sandy
Miller Free Enterprise Center
Room 138
Contact Us: 801-957-5417

Westpointe Campus
2150 West Dauntless Way Ave.
Salt Lake City
SSB Lobby
Contact Us: 801-957-2150

Herriman Annex
13011 S. Pioneer St.
Herriman
Suite 101
Contact Us: 801-446-6625

