SLCC offers student services at multiple campuses

Salt Lake Community College offers a variety of student services throughout Salt Lake County.
- Academic/Career Advising
- Admissions
- Bruin Food Pantry (Jordan, West Valley, South City and Taylorsville Redwood)
- Career Services
- Cashiering/Tuition Payments
- Center for Health and Counseling (Jordan, South City and Taylorsville Redwood)
- College Store
- Computer Labs
- COVID Testing (Jordan, Miller, South City and Taylorsville Redwood)
- Disability Resource Center
- Dream Center (Taylorsville Redwood and West Valley)
- Financial Aid/Scholarships
- Gender and Sexuality Student Resource Center (South City)
- International Student Services
- Lactation Rooms
- Learning Center/Tutoring
- Library/Media
- Meditation/Prayer Rooms (Jordan and Taylorsville Redwood)
- OneCard
- Orientation & Student Success
- Parking
- Student Life and Leadership
- Testing (Jordan, South City, Taylorsville Redwood, West Valley and Westpointe)
- Transcripts
- TRIO Programs
- Veterans Services
- UTA Pass Activation
Student services locations
Library Square
231 E. 400 South
Salt Lake City
LSC 109
Contact Us: 801-957-2002
South City Campus
1575 S. State
Salt Lake City
SCM Room 1-061 R-F 2
Contact Us: 801-957-3350
Jordan Campus
3491 W. Wights Fort Rd. (9000 S)
West Jordan
Huval Student Center
Info Commons
Contact Us: 801-957-2680
West Valley Center
3460 S. 5600 West
West Valley City
Lobby
Contact Us: 801-957-2117
Miller Campus
9750 S. 300 West
Sandy
Miller Free Enterprise Center
Room 138
Contact Us: 801-957-5417
Westpointe Campus
2150 West Dauntless Way Ave.
Salt Lake City
SSB Lobby
Contact Us: 801-957-2150
Herriman Annex
13011 S. Pioneer St.
Herriman
Suite 101
Contact Us: 801-446-6625