Back to school: SLCC Student Association

Salt Lake Community College Student Association is the student government that acts as a bridge between students and administration at the college by representing and expressing student opinions and interests.

SLCCSA offers opportunities to new and current students for leadership development by planning campus-wide activities for the student body while gaining personal and professional skills that will assist students with their student leadership and success.

If you want to get involved or want more information, here’s how:

Become a member of the SLCC Student Association group on SLCCGroups at cglink.me/s39490.

Visit us online at slcc.edu/thaynecenter/slccsa.aspx

Visit us in the Student Center, Room 126 on the Taylorsville Redwood Campus and JSTC 201 on the Jordan Campus.

New and current students are welcome to contact the Student Association President via email at Lindsay.Simons@slcc.edu at any time, and we look forward to meeting you soon.